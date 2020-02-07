Rep. Mast honors life of Trooper Bullock on House floor

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast honored the life of Florida trooper Joseph Bullock on the U.S. House floor Friday after the law enforcement officer was fatally shot along Interstate 95 in Martin County earlier this week.
Mast, who represents the area where the trooper died Wednesday, gave an approximately one-minute speech while standing beside a picture of Bullock.
"Trooper Bullock, your life was devoted to protecting those you had never met in the Air Force and with the Florida Highway Patrol for 19 years, and you paid dearly that others would be safe," said Mast.
The congressman went on to say, "there are no words or actions that can repay the debt we each owe heroes like yourself."
Mast also offered "from our nation the most ardent thanks" and "every thought of you is a cherished memory," concluding by praising Bullock for laying "his life down for others."
Watch Mast's full speech below:
