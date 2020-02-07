Rowing fundraiser honors student killed in Vero Beach crash

The Vero Beach community is coming together to support an out-of-state rowing team involved in a deadly crash last month.
The College of the Holy Cross Women’s Rowing Team from Massachusetts was in town for training when the crash happened.
A 20-year-old student, Grace Rett, died in the tragic crash. She held a world record for rowing 62 hours straight on an indoor rowing machine.
The fundraiser will honor her life and legacy by having participants row for a total of 61 hours. Participants will each row an hour to meet the goal.
Rett was killed and several of her teammates and coach were injured in the January crash.
Police say the coach, who was driving the team’s van, turned into the path of an oncoming car. Everyone injured in the crash is now out of the hospital.
The fundraiser will support ongoing medical costs for the team members as well as Grace Rett’s family. It will also support efforts to set up a memorial scholarship fund in her name at her school.
The clock starts at 6 a.m. Friday and continues until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
