Construction work still not finished at Mets Port St Lucie Ballpark

Work to renovate Clover Park, the spring home of the New York Mets in Port St Lucie is still going on even as players start arriving next week.
“It’s looking good but it's behind schedule they’re not going to finish by next week,” says Mets fan Luis Garcia.
The ballpark is undergoing a $57 million renovation designed to keep the Mets in Port St Lucie.
In a statement, St Lucie County, owner of the ballpark, says, “The majority of the fan-based improvements will be ready by opening day.”
“Most concessions, restrooms, and seats, including the new section along the left outfield and scoreboard, will be ready and available for opening day on Saturday, Feb. 22.”
In a report prepared by St Lucie County for the state, work at the park was 62% complete by the end of December.
“We are going to be 100% open and ready for spring training,” said Paul Taglieri, the senior director of the Mets Florida operations.
St Lucie County’s statement also states parking for fans may be limited because of the construction which is not expected to be completed until June.
Scripps Only Content 2020