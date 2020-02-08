Florida Highwaymen pop-up exhibition held in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- Members of the Florida Highwaymen returned to the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum on Saturday for a 2-day pop up exhibition and live painting.
The painters were self-taught and sold paintings for $30 back in the 1950's.
Now their artwork sells for thousands of dollars.
The museum stressed the importance of taking time to reflect on the impact of African-American arts in Palm Beach County.
Tour guide LaDonna Wilson said, “It is very, very important for people to be aware of the minorities that have been in the arts and all forms of the arts for so long that haven’t really been highlighted or really had their stories told.”
From the 1950s to the '70s the Florida Highwaymen produced more than 200,000 paintings of Florida's diverse landscapes.
There are 13 Florida Highwaymen still painting.
If you missed Saturday's showing you can meet them at the Spady museum on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
