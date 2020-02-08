Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida are searching for a driver who ran over two Norwegian tourists and then fled without helping the injured pair. Fort Lauderdale police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday near the beach. Security video from a nearby business shows the man and woman stumble off a curb and fall into the road. They land directly in the path of a passing car, which attempts to swerve away but still rolls over them. Police say the driver then continued on without stopping to help the injured victims. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.