New procedure helping give men relief for a common problem

At El Cid Animal Clinic in West Palm Beach. Dr. Xavier Garcia is always on the go.
“It’s really busy, but I think once you do something you love, it’s always fun,” he said.
Garcia says it was a common medical problem that slowed him down.
“One of the most common things that we get as we age, males is prostate issues,” Garcia said. “The most common ones is how frequently are you urinating and it becomes an issue because that affects your life altogether.”
It’s called Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia better known as ‘BPH.’ By the age of 60 more than half of all men will have an enlarged prostate according to Harvard Men’s Health Watch.
“Having a prostate issue doesn’t allow you to rest because of the inability for you to empty your bladder,” Garcia explained.
Dr. Diego Rubinowicz is a board-certified urologist who’s practicing a new, less invasive method to treat men suffering from BPH.
“It’s a procedure in which we deliver water vapor into the prostate tissue and basically overtime over the next few weeks and months, the prostate tissue basically shrinks,” he said.
Dr. Rubinowicz says some doctors who aren’t trained to perform it won’t recommend it. He said it could lead to going under the knife or taking medications. Bottom line he suggests researching your options.
“We are also trying to educate other doctors about the existence of this procedure so they can refer their patients,” Dr. Rubinowicz said.
Now Dr. Garcia is able to better help his furry friends after helping himself.
“As we get older we all want to look younger, we all want to stay younger, but there is a clock that keeps going on and what we need to do is make sure we are taking care of ourselves as we age,” he said.
