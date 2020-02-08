Pedestrian struck and killed Thursday night

ATLANTIS, Fla. -- An 83-year-old Lantana man was fatally struck while crossing Lantana Road on Thursday evening.
Florida Highway Patrol says George Stuart Hopkins was crossing Lantana Road near Lawrence Road at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2020 in a section of the roadway where there was no pedestrian crosswalk.
A 1999 Toyota Avalon driven by a 57-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Lantana Road and struck Hopkins in the center lane.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The case is still pending investigation.
