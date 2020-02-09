Healthcare career fair held for students in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- More than 1,000 students from the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast spent time on Saturday at a Riviera Beach High School for a career fair.
The subject of the fair focused on what it takes to pursue a career in the medical field and to make sure that minority students have the support they need to be successful.
The Health and Science Career Symposium was held at Inlet Grove High School.
The annual event is hosted by doctors with the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society.
Their goal is to empower and educate the community and close the disparities in healthcare.
The medical society puts on events to serve as mentors and generate interest in the medical profession.
It's named after the bicycle doctor who served communities in Palm Beach County about 100 years ago.
