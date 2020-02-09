Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

LEGISLATURE PREVIEW
E-Verify legislation could test Republican unity in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans are mostly toeing the party line in the first weeks of their legislative session. But that unity will certainly be tested when lawmakers begin debating a proposal to force private employers to use a federal database to check the immigration status of workers. Some key legislative Republicans, including Sen. President Bill Galvano, would rather not be debating the matter again, after it failed last session amid heavy opposition from the agriculture, tourism and construction industries. Nevertheless, the matter is getting another round of hearings and the Senate Judicial Committee is scheduled to take up legislation Tuesday.
DOG ATTACK-FLORIDA
Neighbors try to stop dog mauling with sticks, gutter, chair
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Neighbors used sticks, pieces of a gutter and a lawn chair in an attempt to stop a pack of dogs from mauling a Florida woman who was critically injured. Friday's attack lasted more than five minutes and only stopped when firefighters arrived at the home in Spring Hill and used their equipment to disperse the dogs. The unidentified woman was in critical condition at a hospital. Two neighbors who tried to intervene and were bit by the dogs also were taken for treatment at a hospital. Authorities say three other neighbors refused medical treatment for minor injuries.
FLORIDA-COMMON CORE
Florida's unpopular Common Core standards are 'eradicated'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Common Core in Florida is over. The state Department of Education in a statement said Friday the controversial set of academic standards has been eradicated from Florida classrooms. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is recommending that the state Board of Education next week adapts Common Core's successor, Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking. The Common Core standards were first proposed a decade ago by associations of governors and state education chiefs. In Florida, they were embraced by former Gov. Jeb Bush. The standards were adapted by 45 states and the District of Columbia, but they have come under criticism in the past decade.
ANTI-LGBTQ SCHOOL VOUCHERS
Bank now says it will continue support of Florida vouchers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A bank has reversed itself and says it will continue supporting a Florida private school voucher program, despite reports that some schools in the program discriminate against LGBTQ students. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank said in a statement Friday that after reviewing the program it believes it can continue to support the vouchers. The bank says it will require an annual meeting with the school voucher program's leaders. The bank also wants the program to create a “roadmap” that will help families of students receiving the state scholarships to better understand the policies of the schools they're choosing.
MOFFITT-STATE MONEY
Moffitt returns $1 million to Florida over Chinese ties
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Moffitt Cancer Center is returning more than $1 million in state money. Officials said Friday that they couldn't determine whether the money from the Florida Department of Health was properly spent by one of its scientists tied to a recent investigation into Chinese meddling. The money originally was used to pay for the salary and staff of Howard McLeod, a senior member in Moffitt’s department of cancer epidemiology in Tampa. McLeod was forced resign in December. Also forced to resign were Moffitt's former CEO and four other scientists after an internal investigation found they did not disclose ties to Chinese recruitment programs.
HOUSE FIRE DEATHS
5-year-old boy, man, 9 dogs killed in Florida house fire
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. (AP) — A house fire that broke out in west-central Florida overnight killed a 62-year-old man, a 5-year-old boy and and nine dogs. Pasco County Fire Rescue says a 3-year-old girl rescued from the home in San Antonio, Florida late Friday was in critical condition. The dogs killed in the fire included an adult male and eight puppies. Two other dogs were being cared for by Pasco County Animal Control. Fire officials say the cause of the blaze was still being evaluated.
AP-US-NICK-GORDON-DEATH
Autopsy: Nick Gordon died from heroin overdose
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy has found that Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner died from an accidental drug overdose. The medical examiner in Seminole County, Florida, says Nick Gordon overdosed on heroin on New Year's Day. Police say Gordon was found unresponsive at an Orlando-area hotel. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gordon's death came nearly five years after Brown was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home. The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. Brown was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012.
AP-US-MAYOR'S-AIDE-SEX-CHARGES
Ex-aide to Miami mayor charged in underage sex case
MIAMI (AP) — A former aide to the mayor of Miami has been charged with groping a teenage boy at City Hall and then sending him a lewd photograph. Court records show 48-year-old Rene Pedrosa was charged Friday with battery and transmitting pornography to a minor. It wasn't immediately clear if Pedrosa had a lawyer to speak for him. Pedrosa was a spokesman for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez until the investigation became public in recent days, triggering his resignation. Before that, he was a longtime reporter for a Miami Spanish-language television station.
TOURIST-HIT-AND-RUN
2 Norwegian tourists injured in Florida hit-and-run crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida are searching for a driver who ran over two Norwegian tourists and then fled without helping the injured pair. Fort Lauderdale police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday near the beach. Security video from a nearby business shows the man and woman stumble off a curb and fall into the road. They land directly in the path of a passing car, which attempts to swerve away but still rolls over them. Police say the driver then continued on without stopping to help the injured victims. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
FIREFIGHTER-ATTEMPTED MURDER
Firefighter accused of shooting man during block party
COOPER CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 39-year-old South Florida firefighter faces an attempted murder charge after authorities say he fired a gun into a car and hit a man during a Super Bowl block party. Lorne Brown is a lieutenant with the Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Department and has worked for the agency for 15 years. He was arrested Thursday and charged with premeditated attempted first-degree murder. Authorities say he fired a gun into a car driven by 22-year-old Simeon Brown. The Browns are not related. Lorne Brown has been suspended with pay pending an investigation.