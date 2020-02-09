33rd annual ArtsFest held in Stuart

STUART, Fla. -- The 33rd Annual Stuart Arts Festival was held this weekend.
Hundreds of people enjoyed the event in Memorial Park.
It featured live paintings with animals from the Treasure Coast Wildlife Center, a "chopped" themed food competition, and glass blowing from the Corning Museum of Glass.
Thomas Ryder of the Corning Museum of Glass said, “We want to teach people as much as possible about glass. It’s kind of this mysterious process with all this heat and fire. We want to show people this amazing material that we are absolutely passionate about.”
The event featured more than 200 artists from around the country.
Scripps Only Content 2020