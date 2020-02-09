South Florida Garlic Festival held in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. -- The South Florida Garlic Festival celebrated their 21st year on Sunday.
The event drew thousands of people, showing their garlic spirit.
The festival featured amusement rides, garlic-infused food like garlic crab cake platter, shrimp and more.
Lindi DiMaio, the Marketing Director for the festival, said, “We have so many great things going on. We have human football for kids, we have an artist row with local artists from Palm Beach County and they actually come here for free and they do a bunch of interactive stuff for kids. It’s amazing.”
The garlic festival also serves as a platform for 10 local non-profit fundraisers including Sister Cities.
