25-year-old Boynton Beach man arrested in connection with Friday night shooting

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. -- A 25-year-old Boynton Beach man was arrested for discharging a firearm from a vehicle in connection with a shooting Friday night.
At 11:50 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at NW 1st Court.
Police located several .45 caliber and .40 spent shell casings in the roadway beginning at the residence and a pattern of more found as you traveled north and away from the home.
A total of 9 spent shell casings were recovered.
One victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks area. He was transported to Delray Medical Hospital as a Trauma Alert.
A projectile was recovered inside one of the bedrooms near where a child was sleeping during the shooting. The child did not appear to have suffered any injuries.
At approximately 1:33 a.m. Boynton Beach police observed a 2019 white Dodge Charger matching the description of the suspect vehicle less than a half mile away from the location of the shooting.
The vehicle made efforts to evade police as they attempted to reach it for a traffic stop.
The driver of the vehicle bailed out at 2021 NW 2nd Street and entered an efficiency on the west side of the residence.
Officers attempted to make contact with the subject inside the residence, but they refused to answer the door.
Three spent .45 caliber shell casings were observed on the vehicle.
Police obtained a search warrant for the property and located Joseph Laguerre inside the residence.
He was taken into custody and several firearms were recovered, including a Glock 21, .45 caliber firearm that matched the caliber of the spent shell casings found at the shooting scene and on the Dodge Charger.
Police also located a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber firearm that matched the other spent shell casings found at the scene.
Laguerre denied being involved in the shooting.
Joseph Laguerre was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm.
