Boynton Beach actor makes history at the Oscars

Boynton Beach native Zack Gottsagen made history at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday. He's the first person with Down syndrome to present at the event.
Gottsagen starred in 'The Peanut Butter Falcon,' which came out last fall.
Gottsagen's musical theater teacher from the Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization said Sunday night was incredible to watch.
"He has worked so hard to speak clearly and present himself, he is so mature. It just blew me away," said Allison Evans.
Evans said Gottsagen is helping break boundaries and set the example for her other students.
"They all go, we want to be like Zack, he is their idol now," Evans said.
Gottsagen got national attention on social media from Vogue Magazine and E! News.
Evans hopes this will be a start to helping others with Down syndrome in the Hollywood industry.
Scripps Only Content 2020