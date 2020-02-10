Boynton police hold training exercise at Boynton Beach Mall

The Boynton Beach Police Department held a training exercise with fire rescue on Sunday night at the Boynton Beach Mall.
An advisory was posted to the public about the additional presence that would be on the property between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On-going training exercises are part of the agency’s commitment to make sure officers are prepared for emergency situations -- especially when every moment counts.
In a prior message to the community, Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory stated that some of his key strategies to fight crime include building community trust and increasing organizational accountability.
