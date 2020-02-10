Driver crashes into Port St. Lucie home

Port St. Lucie police said a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a home Sunday night.
Police tweeted that the driver ran a stop sign on Southeast Sandia Drive and crashed into a home in the 400 block of Doat St.
Pictures show an Audi smashed through a window, causing substantial damage.
The driver, whose name has not been released, had to be airlifted to a hospital, but the injuries were not life threatening, according to authorities.
One person was inside the home at the time of the wreck but was not hurt.
