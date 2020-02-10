Flames, smoke break out at Delray Beach apartment

A woman was rescued from her burning apartment in Delray Beach and rushed to the hospital on Monday, officials say.
According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Crystal Way in the Bahia Delray community around 1 p.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames and smoke shooting out of the front door of an apartment.
Firefighters got inside the unit and rescued an adult female. She was flown to a local hospital as a trauma alert.
"She was pretty badly injured," said Dani Moschella, a spokesperson for DBFR.
David Perez, a construction worker, told WPTV he heard smoke detectors going off in the woman's apartment earlier in the morning, and when he went to check on her, she was OK.
Perez added the woman is in her 60s.
About an hour later, Perez said he saw smoke coming from the apartment and called 911.
Moschella said the fire was contained to the woman's two-story apartment
"The damage is extensive inside, both from the fire and the smoke," said Moschella.
Video from the scene showed the entrance to the apartment and part of the second story blackened and charred, along with at least a dozen firefighters and a ladder truck outside.
VIDEO FROM SCENE:
No other details have been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2020