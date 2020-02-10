Illuminated, musical seesaw playground coming to West Palm

A new attraction is coming to downtown that will be fun for the kids and your Instagram feed.
Impulse consists of 12 seesaws that project light and sound as they move. The seesaws will be 512 Clematis Street, directly across the street from Subculture Coffee.
The installation will remain in place from Feb.15 to March 29. The seesaws will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m.
This will be the first Florida appearance of the playful installation from Lateral Office and CS Design since it debuted at the Place des Festivals in the Quartier des Spectacles in Montreal a few years ago.
