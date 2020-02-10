Jupiter burglars posing as landscapers, construction workers

The Jupiter Police Department wants residents to be aware of thieves posing as landscapers or HOA construction workers.
Officer said the strangers, a man and woman, are knocking on people's front doors and are carrying walkie-talkies. The thieves attempt to gain access to the homeowner’s backyards.
Jupiter police said while the homeowner is distracted, a second person enters the home through an alternate door and burglarizes the home.
Authorities advise residents to always ask for identification before letting anyone in your home or even your backyard.
Police said if you feel you have been a victim of this type of crime, please contact Detective Kelly Sanders at 561-741-2663.
