Mystery Snapchat user sending explicit messages to students

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning parents to watch your children's social media accounts very carefully after several suspicious incidents involving the app Snapchat.
According to MCSO, local students have reported receiving sexually explicit Snapchat messages from an unknown user.
Investigators said the suspect, whose identity remains a mystery, is using the app under the guise of seeking friends.
Once a student accepts the suspect's friend request, the suspect then sends disturbing and explicit sexual content to that student, MCSO said.
The suspect also pins the target’s location using Snapchat, meaning the suspect can see a student's exact physical location.
If your child has received messages like this, please call Sgt. James Maltese at 772-220-7060.
Students can also notify their school resource deputy, or report any suspicious activity through the free Fortify Florida app.
