Woman arrested for stalking former boss in West Palm Beach

Police say a 45-year-old Florida woman is accused of stalking and harassing her former boss in an effort to get her job back.
Brygida Trzaska was arrested Friday on charges of harassing phone calls and stalking.
West Palm Beach police say Trzaska was fired last February during a dispute over vacation time and sick leave.
She began making multiple phone calls to her former boss, sending emails and waiting outside the victim's home. Eventually the ex-boss sent her a cease and desist letter, but the stalking didn't stop.
She was released on bond and has a March 2 court date.
