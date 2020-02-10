20-year-old killed during fatal crash near Boynton Beach

A 20-year-old man was killed during a fatal crash near Boynton Beach on Sunday.
Deputies say Robert Graves was driving northbound on Lyons Road when his Ford Focus veered left. His car went over the raised median and into the southbound lanes north of Equus Circle.
According to authorities, Graves' car collided with another car just before 8:30 p.m. The front of the other car hit the passenger side of Graves' car.
Authorities are still investigating why Gaves' car veered into the other lanes. The other driver was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
