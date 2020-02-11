Body of fallen PBSO deputy returns to Palm Beach County

The body of a veteran Palm Beach County deputy who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwest Florida over the weekend was brought back to Palm Beach County on Tuesday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol said PBSO Deputy Hubert Burey was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on U.S. 41 in Collier County around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
A National Park Service vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle, violating the right of way.
Burey's motorcycle struck the Dodge Ram, FHP said.
Burey and a passenger who was on his motorcycle, 38-year-old Jamie Lynn French, were thrown from the Harley and died at the scene.
PBSO said Burey had been a deputy with the department since March 2004 and was assigned to the agency's Motor Unit, a group of deputies who enforce traffic laws on county and state roads.
A procession of law enforcement officers led Burey's body across the state on Tuesday afternoon to the Palm Beach National Chapel in suburban Lake Worth.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Burey leaves behind two sons, ages 15 and 5.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Scripps Only Content 2020