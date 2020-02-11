Calendar 'salutes' black male leadership in Palm Beach County

Black achievement isn't just reserved for one month and one publisher is encouraging South Floridians to celebrate it all year. In the spirit of “inspiring the future” there’s a calendar circulating specifically saluting 12 black men in Palm Beach and Broward Counties.
“We’re laying the foundation,” said Douglas Lawson, Riviera Beach District 5 city council member, “There’s not just one path to success. It’s not just about sports – we have doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs – and commissioners that are recognized in this calendar."
Councilman Lawson is one of 12 black male leaders featured a 2020 calendar and Palm Beach County resource guide published by Project 12 within Sha’s Community Initiatives and SHE Holdings LLC who “edify, esteem and inspire the next generation of men.”
“We just have to see the elephant in the room. There’s a disparity and there’s negative imagery portrayed specifically against the black male,” said Shenetria Moore, SHE Holdings LLC, Sha’s Community Initiatives/Project 12 CEO and publisher.
The calendar was released during a luncheon that also recognized the attorneys and legal team for Corey Jones’ family. Jones was shot and killed in Palm Beach County by an off-duty officer in 2015.
“We are so grateful for the Martin Luther King’s and the Rosa Parks because they are the forefathers of where we are today. But we got some real Black History Month trendsetters right here in Palm Beach County,” said Moore.
To get a copy of the calendar, click here .
Scripps Only Content 2020