Coronavirus impacts local businesses

Workers moving out junk, getting this house ready for renovation. These workers never know what they will encounter, that's why they wear a construction mask.
Frank Buttaravoli is the owner of Going Going Gone Junk Removals. "We need the construction masks to keep us safe from airborne dust."
The company's owner says he's noticed hardware stores are running out of the masks his workers need. He thinks people are concerned about hearing about the coronavirus in China and are buying them up here.
"Once our supply runs out, we are just going to have to turn those jobs down. And that's not fair to our guys or to us or to our customers that need the jobs completed."
Other businesses are also feeling the impact.
Evelyn Metellus owns Exotic Hair Creations in Royal Palm Beach. She says she orders hairpieces for customers, including breast cancer survivors. She says her out recent orders from China are not getting filled.
"A lot of them are not responding right now. I've messaged, emailed since the beginning of January and still not getting any response."
She things the businesses in China that supply her the hairpieces are closed due to the virus outbreak.
"My concern is mainly for my clients. The hair helps their self-esteem now I find them coming and hanging around the salon waiting and hoping to see if I get the hair for them."
