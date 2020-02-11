Delray man found guilty of manslaughter in shooting retrial

February 11, 2020 at 7:46 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 7:48 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Palm Beach County man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the second trial against him for a fatal shooting in 2011.

News outlets report 62-year-old William Dabbs of Delray Beach was also convicted Monday of fleeing and improper display of a firearm.

Prosecutors said he fatally shot 41-year-old Larry Modena in a parking lot in Boynton Beach.

Dabbs was then shot by police after he fled the scene and pointed a gun at an officer. Dabbs was found guilty of murder in the first trial.

An appellate court agreed to a retrial because of an issue with evidence.

