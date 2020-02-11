24 dogs rescued in Lake Worth Beach

Two dozens dogs were rescued in Lake Worth Beach Monday.
According to Animal Care and Control, a couple surrendered the dogs because they were overwhelmed and the situation at home was out of control.
The 24 dogs are now being cared for at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach.
“If you are overwhelmed in your personal situation with a couple of dogs, get them spade and neutered so we don’t have to worry about having multiple animals in the household and then reach out to your local community like Peggy Adams for resources so it doesn’t become overwhelming like this,” said Dr. Beth Keser with Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.
Peggy Adams says the dogs will be up for adoption soon.
