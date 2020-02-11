Grenade donated to Goodwill in Port St. Lucie

February 11, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 11:18 AM

Port St. Lucie police say a Goodwill store was evacuated on Tuesday after someone donated a hand grenade.

According to police, the St. Lucie County Bomb Squad responded to the store, located at 1665 NW St. Lucie West Blvd.

Police said the grenade was inactive, but the Goodwill was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

The bomb squad took possession of the grenade to be destroyed, and the business eventually reopened.

Back in October, someone donated a grenade to a Goodwill store in Lake Worth Beach, and last May, the same thing happened at a Goodwill store on SW Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

