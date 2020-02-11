Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State 70-65 on Monday night. The Blue Devils were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday. The teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC behind No. 5 Louisville. Jordan Goldwire matched his career high with 13 points for Duke. Trent Forrest had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals for the Seminoles. FSU shot 38% and made just 3 of 18 3-point tries.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return to Miami’s lineup, and the Heat won in Andre Iguodala’s first game back in the Bay Area, thumping the Golden State Warriors 113-101. Butler was crisp after sitting out the previous two games with a right shoulder strain. The All-Star forward scored 13 points in the first half, shot 9 of 15 overall and had five assists to help the Heat end a three-game skid. Iguodala, a key member of the Warriors' three championship teams from 2015-18, had two points and five rebounds in 17 minutes against his former team.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their seventh straight, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1. Columbus’ Zach Weresnki turned the puck over behind his own net and Victor Hedman fed it out to Kucherov, who beat Elvis Merzlikins. The Lightning won the first meeting of the teams since the Blue Jackets swept Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs last year, giving Columbus its first-ever postseason series victory.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk had a goal and assist, Carter Hart stopped 30 shots in his return from injury and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Florida Panthers 4-1. Travis Sanheim and Ivan Provorov also had goals for Philadelphia, which is 6-1-1 in the last eight. MacKenzie Weegar scored for Florida, which has lost four straight. Hart missed nine games with an abdominal strain but looked sharp in his first game since Jan. 13. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who began his NHL career with the Flyers in 2010, finished with 30 saves.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR stormed out of the gate on the opening weekend of Speedweeks with several surprises. AP's Jenna Fryer says NASCAR has plenty to talk about a week before its version of the Super Bowl: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for the Daytona 500 and Erik Jones won the exhibition Busch Clash. The opening race of Speedweeks was a crash-fest. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano appear to be at odds. And Kevin Harvick signed a surprise contract extension that takes him out of consideration for the broadcast booth.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 26 points, Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Orlando Magic surged past the Atlanta Hawks 135-126. Evan Fournier added 22 points and Terrence Ross had 21 for Orlando, which had an unusually good night shooting. The Magic hit 52.6% from the field, including a season-high 18 3-pointers, in their highest-scoring game this season. Trae Young had 29 points and nine assists for Atlanta. John Collins scored 22 points and Dewayne Dedmon had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bailey scored 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Howard 87-68. Bailey hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Leon Redd added 23 points and had five steals. Malik Maitland had 14 points while Wali Parks added 11 points.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 18 points to lead five Florida A&M players in double figures as the Rattlers beat NC A&T 79-60. Evins Desir added 15 points for the Rattlers. Brendon Myles chipped in 12 and Rod Melton Jr. and DJ Jones each scored 10. Melton Jr. also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.