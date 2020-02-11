Looking for a job? Boynton Beach hiring new officers

Are you looking for a job that serves the community and has numerous benefits? The Boynton Beach Police Department wants you!
BBPD says they are looking for men and women who will "serve the community with professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and excellence.”
According to the posting, the beginning salary starts at $56,825. The position also offers benefits like tuition assistance, a take-home car program and a wellness program.
BBPD says they’re hiring for several different units. Have a passion for being on the water? They are looking for officers for the Marine and Boat Division. Dreamed of working with a dog at your side? They are searching for officers to serve in the K9 Unit. Prefer a motorcycle to a car? They’re looking for more motorcycle traffic enforcement officers.
Other units include narcotics, criminal investigation, crime prevention, hostage negotiation, honor guard, training, bicycle and SWAT.
You must be a U.S. citizen and at least 21 years old to apply.
