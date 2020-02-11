Trooper injured after falling off motorcycle near South Bay

February 11, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 12:53 PM

The Florida Highway Patrol says a trooper was injured Tuesday morning after he fell off a motorcycle near South Bay in western Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the incident happened at South U.S. 27 and John L. Evans Road around 11:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived and found the trooper in the roadway and his motorcycle with heavy damage.

All lanes of U.S. 27 were blocked while a medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport the injured trooper to Delray Medical Center.

Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the motorcycle flipped over in a ditch with debris scattered all over.

The condition of the trooper, along with his name, haven't been released.

