Wellington Regional Medical Center: Helping premature newborns and parents

WELLINGTON, Fla. - Wellington Regional Medical Center is making strides when it comes to the care provided to premature newborns.
The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is the only Level III facility available to Palm Beach County’s western communities and has reported great success with its occupational therapy department.
The program enhances the care for NICU patients with the massages the occupational therapists provide to babies.
Therapists are also able to offer a hands-on approach to improve range of motion, stretching, and overall development.
Tammy Bowlby, the occupational therapist with Wellington Regional Medical Center, says specialized massages for premature babies can also shorten the amount of time an infant spends in the NICU significantly.
Bowlby also reported that infants who receive massages regularly are better rested, more relaxed, and gain weight faster because of positive touch.
