Westlake expanding with several construction plans

"In addition to that north-south state road 7 extension, a new east-west corridor is being built and planned for. And so the county is well underway with the design and construction of 60th going from state road 7 out to the 140th which is the eastern boundary of Westlake. Within Westlake, Minto will be giving the right of way for 60th for about 5 miles of future road to be built."