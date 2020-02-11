Women and Girls in Science celebrated at Scripps Research

Tuesday is International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
Six women scientists showcased and presented their work at Scripps Research in Jupiter Tuesday morning. It is part of the Women in Science Education (WISE) program designed to encourage more women to get involved in science education and careers.
“As someone who wanted to become a scientist myself, I didn’t find support for it when I was in college, so I’m personally very motivated to see that young girls who want to pursue these careers get the support that they need” said Director of Communications for Scripps Research Stacey S. Deloye.
The nonprofit biomedical research institute is holding a family friendly, first-of-its-kind, science stroll throughout the Scripps Research Jupiter campus March 28.
Science experiments, demonstrations and vendors will be at the event.
Scripps Only Content 2020