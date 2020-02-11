WPTV's Mike Trim reads to Port St. Lucie students

If someone says reading isn’t fun, they weren’t at Village Green Environmental Studies School Tuesday morning.
WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Mike Trim read to a group of kindergarteners at the Port St. Lucie school.
The Scripps Howard Foundation, part of WPTV’s ownership group, is dedicated to childhood literacy.
Since 2017, the foundation has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to the cause.
Studies show children with books at home are at a substantial learning advantage than children who have no books at home.
Scripps Only Content 2020