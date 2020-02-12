Boca Raton City Council clears the way for medical marijuana

A closely watched decision in Boca Raton has resulted in big changes in the city. City council's cleared the way for medical marijuana. They approved zoning that would allow retail pharmacies and dispensaries to set up shop.
Council approved amendments addressing the size of facilities and the distance from other pharmacies. The first amendment requires retail pharmacies and dispensaries to be 2,500 square feet or above. The second amendment demands each and every retail pharmacy and dispensary be four thousand feet from each other in the city of Boca Raton.
"I'm not happy with this being the best way to move on but I understand it is a way," Deputy Mayor Jeremy Rodgers said.
Despite opposition from Rodgers and council member Andrea Levine O'rourke, the council voted to approve.
"I hear it and my heart goes out to people that really care about this. I'm not hearing this from the basic population that I'm dealing with," Orourke said.
In the end, the amendments passed, relief to supporters in attendance.
"I'm absolutely thrilled by the outcome, it was really down to the wire but I'm really happy," Eric Sevell said.
The amendments will take effect immediately.
