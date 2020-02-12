"Brand photography" boosts love and business in South Florida

Online dating sites and dating apps have given a jolt to the professional photography industry, especially at a time when the majority of Americans say online dating has lost its stigma.
Pew Research reports that 59 percent of people say online dating is a "good way to meet people," which has resulted in a boost to love and business.
Monika Phillips sells million dollar homes and she knows what it takes to sell them.
"A photo means a million words. Skills, quality, and trust," said Phillips. "In [real estate] a photo can give confidence, security, and knowledge. The way people hire certified public accountants and attorneys is the same way I hire a professional photographer."
Phillips is referencing "branding photography" sessions with Jupiter’s Bill Barbosa. Barbosa is a former FedEx employee who left his job in 2001 in search of entrepreneurial adventure.
"I didn’t want to be super successful in a company and not be successful in my own personal life," Barbosa said.
Barbosa found happiness as the owner of his Jupiter-based photography studio. But the biggest change would come in 2015 after finding his wife through online dating.
"I love my career, but I get to go home and I love my wife," Barbosa said.
Call it the right union, or the right business decision. It was his wife Audi’s idea to create a personal brand package service for others looking for love online.
"Yes, I do believe in it," said Audi Barbosa.
Sites like eHarmony say it’s worth the investment to have good photos taken of yourself. And the Barbosa’s say online dating photography now accounts for 50 percent of their business.
"Typically my demographic is between 35 and 65 years old," Bill Barbosa said.
They’re a couple redefining the business relationship with a climbing coupling success rate.
"Yeah, I would say it’s 50-50," added Audi.
