Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yanni Gourde's wrist shot from in close 2:45 into overtime gave the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Lightning picked up their eighth straight win when Gourde took a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point and ripped the puck over Matt Murray's right arm. Gourde's seventh goal of the season created a mob scene near the Pittsburgh net as Tampa Bay improved to 20-2-1 since Dec. 23. Evgeni Malkin got his 18th goal for Pittsburgh and Murray finished with 36 saves but couldn't get a piece of Gourde's winner.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils' streak of getting a point in six straight games is over. So is the Florida Panthers' three-game losing streak. Florida's fourth line of Mike Matheson, Mark Pysyk and Noel Acciari each scored and accounted for eight points as the Panthers beat the Devils 5-3. Frank Vatrano and Brett Connolly also scored as the Panthers won for only second time (2-4-1) since returning from the All-Star break. Sam Montembeault had 25 saves. Jack Hughes, Kevin Rooney and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils. Louis Domingue made 28 saves.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch has had a victory lane party at every NASCAR track from Darlington to Dover. He has even celebrated at Daytona, with a 2008 summer race victory on his resume. But he is 0 for 14 at the Daytona 5004. Winning the biggest race in NASCAR remains a goal for Busch. He already has two NASCAR Cup Series championships and more than 200 NASCAR victories. But he would very much like to win Sunday's race to add to his bucket list.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Daytona Beach became the unofficial “Birthplace of Speed” in 1903 when two men argued over who had the fastest horseless carriage and decided things in a race on the white, hardpacked sand along the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, the community of 61,000-plus in the heart of Florida's Fun Coast region has become a motorsports mecca, with a long, storied history filled with thrills, glory and tragedy. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for the 2020 Daytona 500, which will be run on Sunday, Feb. 16.
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitchers and catchers have reported for spring training in Sarasota, Florida, In their second year together, general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde hope there is more talent on the team than there was a year ago when the Orioles lost 108 games. The team has 67 players on their spring roster, and many candidates for the starting rotation. Elias said that the team is still looking for additional candidates for the starting rotation. The Orioles claimed infielder Ramon Urias on waivers from St. Louis and outrighted infielder Pat Valaika to their Norfolk roster.