Memorial service Thursday for fallen FHP trooper

Family, friends, and the community will remember the life of a brave and dedicated Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday after he was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.
A public memorial service for Trooper Joseph Bullock will be held at 11 a.m. at the Bayside Community Church in Bradenton.
After the service, a procession involving dozens of law enforcement officers will lead Trooper Bullock's body to the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Once there, Trooper Bullock will receive law enforcement honors during a ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
FHP said the public is encouraged to attend the memorial service to honor the life and legacy of the 42-year-old trooper, who spent his entire 19-year law enforcement career with the agency.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Bullock was assisting a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 in Martin County on Feb. 5.
A man who was with the vehicle, 28-year-old Franklin Reed III, suddenly shot and killed the trooper.
Witnesses said Reed was angry over having to pay to tow his car, and that's why he opened fire.
According to FHP, an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer, identified as Jemel Headings, was passing by the scene and engaged the suspect, fatally shooting him.
On Feb. 7, Bullock's family released the following statement:
Trooper Bullock spent his entire 19-year career with FHP's Troop L in Fort Pierce, and was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
WPTV will provide live team coverage of Trooper Bullock's memorial service online and on air.
