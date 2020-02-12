Search for injured manatee in Boynton Beach

Multiple agencies are searching the intracoastal in Boynton Beach for an injured manatee after officials say it was likely hit by a boat.
The manatee was spotted in the water Wednesday morning at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park, located at 2010 N. Federal Highway.
A group of agencies including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Boynton Beach police, as well as the Boynton Beach Dive Center spent hours searching for the injured manatee, which had a big gash on the left side of its body.
At one point, crews located the animal in the water, but before they could bring it to safety, it swam deep underneath the surface and vanished.
FWC said it will continue to search for the manatee around the boat ramps at the park.
If you see it, call FWC or the Boynton Beach Police Department right away.
