Where to get your sweetheart an original typewritten poem

Shall we compare thee to a summer's day? Thou art more lovely and humid.
Dowmtown West Palm Beach wants you to share in the love this week with their Local, Original, Vibrant and Exciting events. Get it? L.O.V.E. events!
Poets will write you original compositions for your sweetheart just in time for Valentine's Day.
Love Hour is a pop-up poetry station at various locations around downtown in West Palm Beach. Receive handwritten, personalized love poem for yourself or a special someone.
The next love hour is Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Johan's Joe. The poets will also be at Subculture at 1 p.m. on Valentine's Day.
