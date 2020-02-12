World Series Champions arrive for spring training

The World Series Champion Washington Nationals are beginning spring training at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches this week.
Pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday with the full squad reporting on Monday.
The Nationals share their spring training home with the Houston Astros, who they faced in the World Series. The Astros also have pitchers and catchers reporting on Wednesday.
The two teams will face off with a rematch of the 2019 World Series on opening day which is Saturday, Feb. 22. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. with fireworks to follow.
The team has a lot of deals and activities planned for the season, including:
- February is for Florida: Florida Residents can receive Buy One, Get One FREE tickets for the Outfield Reserve, Family Zone and Banana Boat Lawn seating sections during all games in the month of February. Tickets must be purchased at the Box Office.
- Senior Stroll: Following all Wednesday home games, seniors ages 55 and up are invited to go on a ceremonial stroll around the bases.
- Catch on the Field: Prior to all Saturday home games, fans are invited to play catch in the stadium outfield.
- Kids Run the Bases: Following all Sunday home games, children ages 12 and under can run the bases like their favorite Major Leaguers after the game.
- Signature Sundays: Sundays are Signature Sundays at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches! Two Nationals players will sign autographs for fans at every Sunday Nationals home game.
- February 23 – Heroes Day (Active military, veterans, educators, and first responders can receive Buy One, Get One FREE tickets in the Outfield Reserve, Family Zone and Banana Boat Lawn areas)
- March 8 – Max Scherzer Bobblehead Giveaway (First 500 fans)
- March 12 – Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees
- March 18 – Adam Eaton Bobblehead Giveaway (First 500 fans)
The Miami Marlins pitchers and catchers also report Wednesday to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter. The St. Louis Cardinals pitchers and catchers arrived there Tuesday. The New York Mets started things off in our area with their pitchers and catchers reporting to Port St. Lucie on Monday.
Scripps Only Content 2020