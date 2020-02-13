Black Knight: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Black Knight Inc. (BKI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.9 million.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
The provider of data and analytics for the mortgage and finance industries posted revenue of $300.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $300.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $108.8 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.
Black Knight expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion.
Black Knight shares have risen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.86, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKI