Consolidated-Tomoka: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 12, 2020 at 7:48 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 7:48 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $96.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $20.04.

The real estate company posted revenue of $12 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $115 million, or $23 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.9 million.

Consolidated-Tomoka shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $61.45, falling slightly in the last 12 months.

