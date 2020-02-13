Fire spreads from vans to furniture store in Jupiter

Firefighters battled an early morning fire at a furniture store in Jupiter.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says they responded to the fire just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.
When they arrived at Classic furnishings on the corner of Loxahatchee and Indiantown Road, they found three commercial vans on fire.
Firefighters say it about 20 minutes to put the fire out.
In the video above, you can see he vehicles charred and melted. The fire spread from the vans to the building causing heavy smoke damage throughout the store.
