Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Speedweeks is facing a significant shakeup. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Valentine’s Day in 2021. That's a week earlier than usual and puts NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl seven days after the actual Super Bowl. The revised date could cause changes to Speedweeks. The opening stretch of stock car racing includes Daytona 500 pole qualifying, the exhibition Busch Clash and the ARCA Series opener. Cramming everything into one week seems like the obvious outcome. That would eliminate two off days at the track and help shorten a long regular season that drivers have railed against for years.