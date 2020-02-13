Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 22 as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-112 in overtime. Gordon, who also had nine rebounds and nine assists, hit consecutive 3-point shots late in the fourth quarter to help Orlando erase a seven-point deficit. Christian Wood had 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons, who rallied from a 22-point deficit but lost for the 11th time in 13 games.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 22 points to lift the Utah Jazz to a 116-101 victory over the Miami Heat. Jordan Clarkson added 21 points off the bench for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 20 rebounds as Utah won its fourth straight game. Jimmy Butler scored 25 points to lead the Heat. Duncan Robinson added 18 points and Jae Crowder chipped in 15 off the bench.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored nine of his 22 points in the final 3:28, helping No. 20 Houston hold off South Florida 62-58 in American Athletic Conference play. Grimes made six straight free throws and also sank a 3-pointer that gave the Cougars some breathing room down the stretch to win the matchup between the top two defensive teams in the league. Fabian White scored 10 points for Houston, which led 45-34 before USF rallied to within 53-51. Grimes put the game away with help from DeJon Jarreau, who rebounded his own miss and scored for a 58-53 lead. Laquincy Rideau led USF with 21 points.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach. McAdoo replaces Scott Milanovich, who left at the end of last season to take the head coaching job with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos. The 42-year-old McAdoo is the second former NFL head coach to join Doug Marrone’s staff. Jacksonville hired former Washington head coach Jay Gruden last month as offensive coordinator, a position that opened when Marrone fired John DeFilippo. The Giants fired McAdoo late in the 2017 season. He has been out of the NFL the past two seasons.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Speedweeks is facing a significant shakeup. The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Valentine’s Day in 2021. That's a week earlier than usual and puts NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl seven days after the actual Super Bowl. The revised date could cause changes to Speedweeks. The opening stretch of stock car racing includes Daytona 500 pole qualifying, the exhibition Busch Clash and the ARCA Series opener. Cramming everything into one week seems like the obvious outcome. That would eliminate two off days at the track and help shorten a long regular season that drivers have railed against for years.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has yet to decide how his 2021 race schedule will shake out. Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR champion and will give up a full ride at the end of the season. Johnson says he is open to racing any series. But nothing concrete has been planned for 2021 and beyond. He also says he will eventually give his input on who should replace him in the No. 48 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Florida used a big run early in the second half to take control of the game and cruise to a 78-61 win over Texas A&M. Noah Locke added 21 points for the Gators, who bounced back from a close loss to Ole Miss in their last game. Emanuel Miller led Texas A&M with 19 points.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 21 points as Miami snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating Boston College 85-58 on Wednesday night.The Hurricanes (12-12, 4-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) broke it open with a 24-2 run that began midway through the first half. Harlond Beverly scored seven points during the surge and Anthony Walker’s dunk with 3:55 remaining capped the spurt and gave Miami a 38-17 lead.Chris Lykes finished with 16 points and Kameron McGusty scored 12 points for the Hurricanes, who had lost seven of their last eight. Rodney Miller was Miami’s fourth scorer in double figures with 11 points.