Injured manatee rescued in Boynton Beach

Multiple agencies and two days of effort went into helping an injured manatee in Boynton Beach.
It took two days to capture the manatee that was first spotted Wednesday at the boat ramps at Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Boynton Beach police, as well as the Boynton Beach Dive Center spent hours trying to get the manatee into a net Thursday morning.
The group had to rearrange the nets to finally get the manatee. Some people were around watching the scene unfold all day long.
"you get emotionally attached to the animal, and this one is such a challenge, because every time they got him, he is like Houdini," said one onlooker.
FWC said the cut on the manatee looked like it came from a boat propeller.
Crews will take the injured animal to Miami to get it the help it needs.
