Parkland father Andrew Pollack files lawsuit against feds

Just days ahead of the second anniversary of the Parkland tragedy, the parents of one of the victims have filed a new lawsuit against the federal government.
Andrew Pollack and Shara Kaplan filed the complaint Wednesday in federal court against the 'UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.'
Their 17-year-old daughter, Meadow, was killed nearly two years ago during the Feb. 14, 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
The filing said the FBI knew the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, "had the desire and capability to carry out a mass school shooting," and that "he had spent the last several months collecting rifles and ammunition."
Despite this, "the FBI failed to take any action whatsoever" and "as a direct, proximate, and foreseeable result of the FBI’s negligence, Cruz was able to kill 17 students and teachers and wound many more," according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is seeking the recovery of wrongful death damages that include the pain and suffering of Meadow Pollack’s survivors, beneficiaries, and heirs, the lost value of life, and funeral expenses.
Pollack and Kaplan have also sued former school resource officer Scot Peterson, saying his actions contributed to Meadow's death. That lawsuit is ongoing.
Peterson is charged with seven counts of child neglect, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury in connection with the Parkland school shooting.
READ THE LAWSUIT BELOW:
