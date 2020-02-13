Syracuse faces tough test vs No. 8 Fla St.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Syracuse has relied heavily on its freshmen. Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard III and Quincy Guerrier have combined to account for 73 percent of the team's scoring this year and 76 percent of all Orange points over the team's last five games.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 35.9 percent of the 170 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.