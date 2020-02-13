Watsco: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) _ Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.3 million.
The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share.
The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $246 million, or $6.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.77 billion.
Watsco shares have decreased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.
