20-year-old arrested with machete, guns and knives in car

Palm Beach County deputies say they found a treasure trove of illegal materials when they searched a man's car.
According to deputies, a deputy noticed the smell of marijuana when he approached Joshua Shields' car.
deputies say the 20-year-old denied that there was marijuana in the car, but the officer asked he to step outside so it could be searched.
According to authorities, deputies found a machete under the driver's seat, a loaded gun in the center console with two loaded magazines, several bullet casings and four knives.
In the truck of the car, deputies say they found a pistol with no serial number, ammunition boxes, a bong and marijuana. Also in the trunk, deputies say they found black gloves, bolt cutters, a window punch, a stolen license plate and a fake license plate.
Shields was charged with possession of marijuana, theft and concealed carry of a firearm without a permit.
Scripps Only Content 2020